Vancouver boy, 4, dies after dental procedure

A A

A 4-year-old Vancouver boy died Friday after complications from a dental procedure.

Mykel Wayne Peterson went to a routine dental visit and his dentist suggested a repair to previous treatment, but there were complications with the procedure, according to a donation page set up for Mykel’s family.

Emergency personnel were called to the dentist, Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, 601 S.E. 117th Ave., just before noon Friday.

Mykel was pronounced dead at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the Clark county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of Mykel’s death are still under investigation.

The donation page describes Mykel as a happy, loving, energetic and smart boy who had a fervent and sincere love for his family.

“He will be forever loved for the way that he selflessly loved them and for the memories he left,” the donation page states. “He was loved by all and will be truly missed.”

Those interested in donating to Mykel’s family can do so at www.gofundme.com/mykel-wayne-peterson-gone-to-soon.