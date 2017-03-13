Verizon proposes rooftop cellular equipment

A A

Vancouver – Verizon Wireless has proposed building wireless telecommunications equipment on the roof of Cascade Park Baptist Church, 1202 S.E. 136th Ave., in the Mountain View neighborhood.

The equipment will include antennas and base operating equipment, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. The antennas will be placed on a cupola on the east end of the roof. The base operating equipment will be placed in a wood-fenced section at ground level.

Portland-based Centerline Solutions is listed as the applicant for the project. They will meet with city planners March 30.

For more information, contact Andrew Reule at 360-487-7891 or andrew.resule@cityofvancouver.us.