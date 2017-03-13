Wrongful death suit filed in fatal shooting

A A

The mother of a Vancouver man who was fatally shot at a friend’s home in January has filed a personal injury and wrongful death suit in Clark County Superior Court.

Sharon McKay filed the complaint March 6 on behalf of her deceased son, Ian Patrick McKay, and his two minor daughters against TJ Patrick Ferres.

Ferres, 55, is accused of shooting 37-year-old McKay in the torso with a shotgun and then stomping on his head Jan. 22 at his residence in the 14900 block of Northeast Fifth Street. He’s facing first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which prosecutors say was premeditated.

Ferres’ court-appointed defense attorney has said that he was acting in self-defense in his own home.

Ferres’ criminal trial is scheduled for March 22.

“The aforementioned conduct of defendant TJ Patrick Ferres was intentional and malicious and was intended for the purpose of causing decedent to suffer mental anguish and emotional distress and physical harm and death, and was done with a wanton and reckless disregard of the consequences to decedent,” the civil complaint reads.

McKay provided care for his daughters who lived with him at the time of his death, according to the complaint, which states the girls have sustained a monetary loss in excess of $250,000.

The complaint seeks economic damages for funeral and burial expenses and losses to McKay’s estate, with interest, as well as the value of past and future economic damages, including money, goods and services McKay’s children would have received if he lived. It also seeks noneconomic damages for pain and suffering.

All amounts will be determined at trial.