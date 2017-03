A A

Friday — 2 spring chinook, 133 steelhead. Saturday — 1 spring chinook, 69 steelhead. Sunday — 2 spring chinook, 59 steelhead.

Streamflow: 320,500 cubic feet per second. Temperature: 41.3 degrees. Visibility: 3 feet

Note: Daily winter fish counts are done be video and daily numbers are not always available.