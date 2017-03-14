CCSO: Man shoots roommate in the face with BB gun

A A

A Hazel Dell man faces assault charges after he allegedly shot his roommate in the face with a BB gun.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to 8415 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

Arriving deputies learned that a pair of roommates, two men in their 60s, had gotten into a squabble, Sgt. Fred Nieman said.

One of the men, 62-year-old Randy Overby, used his air pistol to shoot a BB at point blank range, hitting his roommate’s face, Neiman said. The victim’s name was not released.

When his roommate tried to run away, Overby shot at him several more times, Neiman said. The victim was taken to the Portland VA Medical Center with injuries described as not life threatening, Neiman said.

Overby was taken to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center where he is listed in good condition. Upon release, he will be booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, a felony, Neiman said.