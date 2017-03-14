Former Coulee Dam vice principal gets 7 years for child porn

A A

SPOKANE — A former assistant principal of Coulee Dam elementary school has been sentenced to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Nathan Piturachsatit was sentenced Monday in federal court in Spokane after pleading guilty to the charge in November.

The Spokesman-Review reports that he admitted he communicated with a 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin via Instagram. The investigation found that he had been sending her explicit photographs of himself for over a year starting in November 2015.

The 38-year-old was vice principal at Lake Roosevelt Elementary at the time of his arrest in February 2016 for possession of child porn and other charges.

Homeland Security agents searched his home and his school office last year.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Harrington said Monday the case was part of the nationwide Project Safe Childhood.