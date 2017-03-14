Official: Igloo fire likely caused by charging tablet

A A

The fire that heavily damaged an apartment above a Vancouver restaurant Monday was likely started by charging tablet, according to investigators.

The blaze, reported just before 3:10 p.m. at the iconic Igloo Restaurant, 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd., caused an estimated $75,000 in fire and smoke damage, Vancouver Lead Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Drone said.

Firefighters put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, but said the apartment was heavily damaged and displaced the person or people who live there.

The resident was at work when the fire started, Drone said, and the accidental fire was likely caused by the battery of a charging electronic tablet overheating.

He urged the public to be mindful of when they charge electronic devices, keeping them away from blankets and bedding.

“No cellphones, tablets, or laptops should be left unattended while charging,” Drone said. “These devices and their chargers generate heat during charge cycles that must be properly dissipated through ventilation. Devices that are covered and unable to breathe may build up heat and lead to ignition.”