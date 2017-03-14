Pelicans soar past road-weary Trail Blazers, 100-77

A A

NEW ORLEANS — DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 100-77 on Tuesday.

Cousins had nine rebounds and three assists. He made 9 of 17 2-point shots but missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Jordan Crawford had 13 points and scored in double figures for the fourth time in four games since being signed to a 10-day contract March 5. Solomon Hill scored 12 points, E’Twaun Moore had 11 and Jrue Holiday 10.

The Pelicans took the lead for good in the first quarter and won their second straight.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points to lead Portland, which lost for the second time in its last seven games. Shabazz Napier came off the bench to score 10 points.

New Orleans set season lows in points allowed, field-goal percentage allowed (30.3) and turnovers committed (five). Portland had its fewest points this season.

The Pelicans’ lead grew to 50-36 at halftime and 77-54 after three quarters as Portland failed to score more than 20 points in any of the first three quarters. New Orleans led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.

The Blazers continue their trip Wednesday in San Antonio.