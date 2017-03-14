Rain good for Oregon pears

A A

MEDFORD, Ore. — Orchardists in Southwestern Oregon are benefiting from the wet winter but say all the water will result in a late season for pears.

Medford has exceeded the 18-inch annual average precipitation total with more than 21 inches since the water year began Oct. 1. The city is also more than 8 inches above the normal count for this time of year, The Mail Tribune reported.

“It’s a real positive when you get some early water,” said Doug Lowry of Associated Fruit in Talent. “The winter weather is good for controlling insect populations and getting trees a lot of water.”

Pear blossoms were already popping out around this time last year, but orchardist Ron Meyer expects few orchards will be adorned in white for the city’s 64th annual Pear Blossom Festival next month.

“I think it’s going to be a late season, very late,” Meyer said. “At least three weeks later than last year. But if we get 70-degree days during the coming weeks, that can change very quickly.”

With a late-arriving bloom, there is less time to worry about frost. But persistent precipitation can also prevent pear growers from winter pruning, resulting in smaller fruit sizes.

“The rain doesn’t bother the pear trees, but we have a hard time getting work done,” Meyer said.

“When it’s raining, you can’t prune because you can’t look up and see what limb to cut off. When it snows, you can’t tell which branches you want to keep and which ones to prune.”

Some varieties of pears are better than others when it comes to whether they can take a pass on pruning, Lowry said, but growers will run into problems if they wait too long.

“Summer fruit such as Bartlett and Comice really need to get pruned,” he said.

“If you’re running behind, Bosc can get by without being as thorough. But it could hurt you on size, and that’s an important element.”