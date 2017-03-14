Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case

A A

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A retired Navy admiral was among nine high-ranking military officers arrested Tuesday across the country in a burgeoning bribery scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard.”

The indictment unsealed in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and the other officers accepted the services of prostitutes, lavish meals and fancy trips from Leonard Francis in exchange for classified information that helped his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

It was the latest indictment in the 3-year-old case that has charged more than 20 former or current Navy officials so far and marks one of the Navy’s worst corruption scandals in history. Loveless is the second admiral charged in the case. It is extremely rare for an admiral to face criminal proceedings.