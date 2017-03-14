Sturgeon retention to close in Bonneville, The Dalles pools

A A

Sturgeon angling in the Bonneville and The Dalles pools of the Columbia River will close for retention beginning March 25, Washington and Oregon officials agreed today.

Bonneville Pool has a catch guideline of 325 sturgeon, which is split between winter and summer seasons.

John North of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said anglers had kept 68 sturgeon through Sunday. He estimated the catch through March 24 would total 90 to 100 sturgeon.

That leaves a balance of 225 to 235 sturgeon, which is enough for one, or possibly two, days of retention in summer, North said.

Sturgeon retention opened Jan. 1 in Bonneville pool, resulting in 83 days of retention in the winter. The average is 43 days.

North said inclement weather and cold water reduced fishing effort in the Columbia Gorge this winter.

The summer season typically is in mid-June. It will be set later.

The Dalles pool has a catch guideline of 100 sturgeon.

Through Sunday, the harvest was 62 sturgeon, with the catch averaging close to three fish per day, North said.

The March 25 closure is for the balance of 2017. There is no split season in The Dalles or John Day pools.

John Day pool has a catch guideline of 105 sturgeon, with 43 caught through Sunday.

North said a closure date for John Day pool is likely to be set within the next two weeks, depending on catch rate.