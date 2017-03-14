These cute currant tarts come together in four steps

A A

Donna Mott of Ooh De Lolli bakes out of a vintage kitchen in downtown Fresno that’s perfect for a vintage recipe like currant tarts.

Her version of this classic needs just five ingredients and a prepared pie crust. Tarts can be made with a number of different fillings, but Zante currants, a type of dried berry, add sweetness to every bite.

Currant Tarts

by Donna Mott

1 egg

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of currants

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1 pie crust

Mix egg, butter, sugar, currants and vinegar together. Use a cookie cutter to cut 2-3 inch shells out of a prepared crust.

Pour 1 teaspoon of the mix into each tart shell. Bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees.