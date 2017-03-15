Bethel Lutheran Church celebrates century of faith

A A

BETHEL LUTHERAN CENTENNIAL EVENTS 100th anniversary events at Bethel Lutheran Church, 12919 N.E. 159th St., Brush Prairie: • 7 p.m. Thursday: Prayer and praise service commemorates the church’s humble Norwegian origins. • 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday: Open house, with guided tours, and 7 p.m. service featuring musical memories. • 10 a.m. Sunday: Worship service, followed at 11:30 a.m. by a smorgasbord lunch in the gym.

Thirty-two Brush Prairie Lutherans gathered on March 16, 1917, to form a congregation with their cherished Norwegian traditions.

They met in the home of the Rev. Hans Hjertaas, their first pastor. There’s a good chance a smorgasbord meal was involved.

The results of that meeting will be celebrated over the next few days when Bethel Lutheran Church marks its 100th anniversary.

The sermons no longer are preached in Norwegian — “For the first 10 years, everything was in Norwegian,” said Linda Bieker, centennial committee member — but there will be echoes of that heritage during three days of events. And not just with Old World hymns: There will be a nod to the native tongue (so to speak) on March 19, when the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service is followed by a smorgasbord lunch.

Bieker is author of a church history, “Bethel Lutheran Church: 100 Years of Memories.” Church visitors don’t have to look far to roll back those years. Services are held in the original sanctuary, built in 1921 at a cost of about $2,500. The worship space features the original 96-year-old altar.

The original pulpit is there, although it hasn’t gotten much use since the 1980s.

“I’ve used it once,” said the Rev. Korey Finstad, who prefers to preach from floor level, in front of his congregants. “I think it was Christmas Eve.”

Right next to the building is the church cemetery, with a personal reminder of the founding generation. It’s a prominent white marble cross inscribed “Hjertaas.” The first pastor died in 1922, and his final resting place is a few yards from his old pulpit.

“His wish was to be buried in the shadow of the church steeple,” Bieker said.

“The steeple has been gone for 50 years,” she noted.

That was one of many transitions over the last century, including the church name. It was Norwegian Lutheran Skjold Congregation until 1927.

Bethel Lutheran is a ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The church at 12919 N.E. 159th St. has more than 300 members; the combined attendance for two Sunday services is about 140, said Dean Sutera, centennial committee member.

Bethel Lutheran has been remodeled and expanded several times, although each project has preserved the original worship space.

The church now is something of a multipurpose facility that includes an education wing and a gymnasium. Its large basement has become a community resource, home of the nonprofit Rocksolid Community Teen Center. Other community groups also use the facility.

There also have been about 20 leadership changes. The first transition was in 1922, when the Rev. Otto Lock became interim pastor after the death of Hjertaas (it’s pronounced “yur-toss,” Bieker said).

‘Gethsemane’ legacy

Lock was there for less than a year, but he left a lasting legacy. He painted a copy of Heinrich Hoffman’s “Christ at Gethsemane” — a popular image in Lutheran churches of that era — that hangs above Bethel Lutheran’s altar.

Finstad, the current pastor, arrived with his family in October. Finstad has been learning a lot about those who came before him.

“Every community has a story, but we don’t always know it,” Finstad said. “It’s neat to be part of a community that carries that memory.”

Finstad’s contribution to the centennial smorgasbord included some hands-on work. He was in the kitchen when several people teamed up to make lefse, the traditional griddle-cooked Norwegian flatbread.

“Half the freezer is filled with 300 pieces of lefse, and the other half is filled with Swedish meatballs,” Bieker said.

Some of the church’s smorgasbord lore has been preserved in Bieker’s book. One entry actually involved a significant chapter of regional history. In 1962, a smorgasbord was scheduled for the weekend of the Columbus Day storm, said Kirsten Elson, who designed the church’s centennial book.

Power went out when the storm knocked down electrical lines. As utility crews worked frantically to replace the power lines, many women wound up cooking with wood stoves.

In addition to holding the smorgasbord on schedule, “They fed the linemen” who were restoring power, Elson said. “I thought that was really cool.”