High school scoreboard 3/16

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Madison (Ore.) at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Washougal, 4 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park

Columbia River vs. Lincoln (Ore.), 7 p.m. at Hillsboro

Woodland at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Kelso, 4 p.m.

La Center at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Columbia River at Union, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Camas, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver, 4:45 p.m.

Skyview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Battle Ground at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at La Center, 4 p.m.

Rochester at R.A. Long, 4:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Rainier (Ore), 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Seton Catholic at Hoquiam, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Columbia-White Salmon, Stevenson at Washougal, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hudson’s Bay at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Camas at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Wilsonville (Ore.) at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Hockinson, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson’s Bay vs. Battle Ground, 3 p.m. at The Cedars

R.A. Long, Fort Vancouver vs. Heritage, 3 p.m. at Club Green Meadows

Camas, Skyview vs. Kelso, 3 p.m. at Three Rivers

Evergreen vs. Mark Morris, 3:30 p.m. at Longview CC

Columbia River, Hockinson, Kalama, La Center, Ridgefield, Union, Woodland at Beaver Cup Jamboree at Lewis River

BOYS SOCCER

HERITAGE 1, LA CENTER 1

Heritage

Goal — Julian Bojorquez, unassisted; Goalkeeper saves — Randy Ausborn 3. Coach’s standouts — Connor Mays, Zachary Monroe.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, HOCKINSON 1

Mountain View (2-1)

Goals (assists) — David Warne (Andres Lopez-Garcia); Joaquin Hernandez (Warne); Hernandez; Robert Grozav (Warne); D’Nilson Avalos-Serrano (Jacob Damian); Avalos-Serrano (Antonio Flores-Hernandez). Goalkeeper: Cole Taylor Coach’s standout: Warne and Anthony Garbarino

Halftime: 1-0 Hockinson

SKYVIEW 2, PRAIRIE 0

Prairie

Goalkeeper saves — CJ Henry 8. Coach’s standout — Owen Clayton, CJ Henry.

Skyview

Goals (assists) — Michael Kimbrell (unassisted), Kimbrell (unassisted); Goalkeeper saves — Thomas Weert 2. .

Halftime — 0-0.

JV — Skyview 1-0.

HUDSON’S BAY 6, WASHOUGAL 0

Washougal

Goalkeeper saves — JJ Dobles 6. Coach’s standout — Nelson Lord, Nicholas Erickson.

Hudson’s Bay

Goals (assists) — Eduardo Nunez PK; Nicholas Campbell (Bryan Jaimes); Campbell; Julia Vara (Franklin Garcia); Alfonso Barajas (Alexis Salgado); Mark Panarin. Coach’s standout — Bryan Jaimes.

Halftime — Hudson’s Bay 3-0

JV — Washougal 2-1.

RIDGEFIELD 1, BATTLE GROUND 0

Ridgefield

Goal (assist) — Kyle Radosevich (Riley Abrams). Goalkeeper saves — Joe Lindbo 3. Coach’s standout — Brittan Gullickson.

JV — Battle Ground 3-0.

COLUMBIA RIVER 2, EVERGREEN 1

Columbia River

Goals (assists) — Own goal; Jackson Kleier (Ryan Connop). Goalkeeper saves — Reilly Burke 3, David Gonzalez Martinez 5.

Evergreen

Goal (assist) — Levon Zhividze (Killian Burris). Goalkeeper saves — Matt Landson 0, Gabe Domingo 1. Coach’s standouts — John Hansberry, Levi Dorzynski.

Halftime — Evergreen 1-0.

JV — Columbia River 8-1.

GIRLS GOLF

UNION 199, MOUNTAIN VIEW 270, COLUMBIA RIVER 273

At Tri-Mountain, par 35

UNION — Karsyn Rushing 46, Julieta Rendon 47, Cassidy Pettit 52, Callie Mills 54.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Maria Maratus 58, Shaina Goerisch 72, Mazes Copeland 62, Jasmine Jones 78.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Taylor Blakley 53, Madeline Kim 55, Leah DeWitt 83, Sara Beeks 82.