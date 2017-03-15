Homicide investigation begins after 2 killed in Oregon

A A

PORTLAND — Authorities are investigating a double homicide southeast of Portland.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the victims as 40-year-old Dustin Childress of Molalla, Ore. The other body is that of a man not yet identified. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Sgt. Brian Jensen said deputies found the bodies near a gate Tuesday in the community of Beavercreek, Ore. He says two women called 911 to report they couldn’t find their boyfriends after receiving information the men were being shot at.

Jensen says it’s unclear if the missing boyfriends are the same men found dead. He declined to say if the victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.