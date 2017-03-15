Community sports notebook: Free physicals offered

A A

Any student in Evergreen Public Schools is welcome to have a free athletic physical on Wednesday, March 22.

They will take place at Cascade Middle School from 3-6 p.m.

Ponciano honored by California hall of fame

Vancouver resident Andy Ponciano has been inducted into the Northern California Sports Association Hall of Fame.

Ponciano is being honored for his success and impact on baseball in Willows, Calif. He was a starting catcher for four years and was a regional all-star selection for two years.

After graduating in 1955, Ponciano played semi-pro baseball in Northern California for six years. He became a businessman in Willows and was a key figure in getting an American Legion baseball team established in his hometown.

The induction will take place March 25 in Marysville, Calif.