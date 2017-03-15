Landslide keeps state Highway 503 closed

A A

Both directions of state Highway 503 near Panamaker Creek will remain closed for several days due to a landslide that happened Monday morning.

The highway is blocked from Milepost 33.6, near Speelyai Bay Road, to Milepost 37, near Panamaker Creek. It is expected to remain closed for several days.

The slide pushed rocks and trees across the roadway. The hillside is saturated from heavy rainfalls and still unstable. Washington Department of Transportation crews are waiting until conditions improve to examine the slope and plan next steps.

Officials don’t yet have an estimate of when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Woodland School District students living in the Cougar area who use bus 211 will instead wait for bus 93 at Yale School by 7:20 a.m.