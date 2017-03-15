Letter: Trump not equipped for greatness

A A

Fearful indeed are the indicators of a world that is close to falling apart at the seams, such as “Bodies wash ashore in Libya,” and “Life expectancy to stay largely flat in U.S.” Perhaps the most frightful aspect of this entire situation is our own government’s blatant lapse into uncaring irresponsibility.

In the Age of President Trump, sad it is to say, enormously distressing problems both at home and abroad will be “solved” mostly by being ignored. This approach is simply not good enough for a nation that remains, despite its enormous problems, the sole superpower.

President Trump is to be commended for wanting to “Make America Great Again,” and for desiring to place “America First.” His love of America is beyond any doubt.

The trouble is that he is unlikely to enhance America’s global position by picking gratuitous fights with nations that are among our closest national security allies, constitute our biggest markets,and are our overall best friends among the earth’s nations. The president’s foreign policy and national security strategy is neither “liberal” nor “conservative.” It is, in the main, “incoherent” with a capital I.

President Trump is a sincere man. But his sincerity is not nearly enough.