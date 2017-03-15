No injuries reported after shooting at Vancouver shopping center

A A

No injures were reported Wednesday after a disturbance with handguns in the parking lot of the Vancouver Plaza shopping center.

Police rushed to the center, 7809 Vancouver Plaza Drive, at about 6:40 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received multiple reports of gunfire at the center and a large crowd of people, according to emergency radio traffic.

Police located a white Chevrolet Camaro associated with the shooting nearby, and a person was detained, according to radio traffic.

Police on scene determined that no one had been injured. The incident remained under investigation Wednesday evening. Further details were not available.