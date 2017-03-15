Oregon county boosts age to 21 for buying and using tobacco

A A

EUGENE, Ore. — Commissioners in the Oregon county that includes Eugene have increased the legal age for using and buying tobacco products to 21.

Lane County is the first county in Oregon to raise the age limit from 18. The ordinance was approved Tuesday by a 3-2 vote and applies countywide starting April 13, the Register-Guard reported.

The ordinance is the latest in the Tobacco 21 campaign, an effort to pass similar local and state laws around the country. California and Hawaii have statewide laws setting the minimum age for tobacco purchase or use at 21, and Oregon lawmakers are considering doing the same.

“This will allow the product to get out of the school system,” said Commissioner Faye Stewart, who voted in favor of the change.

Violators of the new rule may be fined up to $50.

Commissioners Jay Bozievich supports a higher minimum age but voted against the ordinance. He said he was swayed by the thought of active military members returning to Lane County to learn it is illegal for them to buy cigarettes.

He had called for a grandfather clause that would allow anyone who turned age 18 before April 13 to be exempt from the new age limit.

“You don’t criminalize an addiction,” Bozievich said. “You treat it.”

During public comment, Tamara Miller of Eugene argued against such a clause. “If we are going to protect kids in this community, why not protect them all now?” she said.

Commissioner Sid Leiken cast the other “no” vote, saying the legal age should be uniform across Oregon, and legislators are already pursuing the matter in Salem.