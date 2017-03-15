Police seek suspect in two Vancouver bank robberies

A A

Vancouver police is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in two bank robberies Tuesday that occurred within a half hour of each other.

Officers responded to a robbery alarm at US Bank, 16415 S.E. McGillibray Blvd. at 4:38 p.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.

In that instance, a man passed a note to a teller and fled before obtaining money.

Seventeen minutes later, a bank robbery was reported at Columbia Credit Union, 108 Grand Blvd., where a man handed a teller a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police say they think the suspect in both cases is the same person.

That suspect is described as a white man, mid to late 20s, 6 feet 3 inches tall, thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the agency’s tip line at 360-487-7399.