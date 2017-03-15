Portland landslide catches a car; no injuries

A A

PORTLAND — Three men escaped injury when their car got caught in a Portland landslide.

Mud and other debris spilled across a section of West Burnside Road during the Wednesday morning commute. Firefighters initially said an unknown number of vehicles were involved, but it appears it was just the one car.

The driver told KGW-TV the car was pushed off the side of the road. He says he was worried about getting buried, but the mud only came up to the windows. Once they were out of the car, the men laughed at the situation.

State officials have been warning about slides because of the heavy rain.