Texas Senate passes bill on bathroom access

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate has officially passed the so-called bathroom bill, a controversial measure that has divided lawmakers and caused an uproar in the LGBT community.

After more than 4 1/2 hours of debate Tuesday, the bill was given preliminary approval by a vote of 21-10, mostly along party lines. One Democrat, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. of Brownsville, broke with his party and voted in favor of the bill.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 21-10 to formally approve the bill and send it to the Texas House, which is also Republican-dominated but whose members are far less eager to take up the legislation.

“Don’t think I don’t pray about this and make sure we’re making the right decision,” Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the Brenham Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said. “I think it is incumbent upon us to give guidance.

“The people of Texas expect boundaries between gender.”

Her legislation, Senate Bill 6, would require people to use restrooms in public schools, universities and government buildings that match the “biological sex” noted on their birth certificates. The bill would apply to places like the state Capitol in Austin, city halls, state agencies and the thousands of public schools and universities across the state.

It would also nix city ordinances that allow people to use the restrooms, dressing rooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity. The bill would not apply to private businesses or public buildings that are leased out to private entities.