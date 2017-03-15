Vital Statistics

A A

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

Richmond, Patricia Ann and Shawn Cliford.

Knilans, John Carter and Candice Theresa. Respondent’s name changed to Weston-Knilans.

Starks, Dominique Marie and Krout, Daylon Dennis Ralph.

Zakarneh, Crystal Nicole and Tareq Z.F. Petitioner’s name changed to Winkel.

Ford, Michelle Jean and Cone, Scott Allen.

Mader, Robyn Mae and David Russell.

Cheney, Janet Eileen and Duane L. Petitioner’s name changed to Schindewolf.

Wetzel, Tari and Michael. Petitioner’s name changed to Brumfiel.

Albrici, Teresa Marie and French, Tomas Ray.

Biggs, Kellie Marie and Christopher John.

Cheney, Brent and Rebekah. Respondent’s name changed to Ruark.

Boyd, Michael William and Lisa M.

Ashley, Joel P. and Karrie C.

Jones, Miranda Ashley and Jody Wada.

Palomera Olmedo, Fatima F. and Pelayo Orozco, Fausto Raul.

Jobson, Astara K. and Robert M. Petitioner’s name changed to Kay, Astara Jenifer.

Nicholas, John A. and Rachel Elizabeth. Respondent’s name changed to Cyders.

Marsh, Heather and Paul, Aimee.

Haynes, Nicole Denise and Justin.

Hurst, Michael Ward and Diane Carol.

Martin-Woods, Selina Renee and Woods, Christopher Lloyd. Petitioner’s name changed to Woods.

Filson-McClaughlan, Jenny J. and Nathaniel. Petitioner’s name changed to Filson.

Hodnefield, Nathaniel Lee and Libby Elaine. Respodent’s name changed to Brown.

PETITIONS FILED

Wargnier, Robyeen Dianne and Paul G.

Garcia Lopez, Alexis Z. and Aaron.

Paxton, Crystal Dawn and Andrew Tyler.

McIntosh, Meredith Cecile and Andrew Kevin.

Anguiano, Lisa Marie and Javier Rios.

Avila, Julio A. Fernandez and Fernandez, Ashley.

Jackson, Xanne C. and Dodd, Nicholas Lee.

Wierima, Chelsea Louise and Jason Tyler.

Shields, Christopher William and Cheyenne Louise.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED MARCH 13

Kimball, Nancy Catherine, 59, Vancouver, and Mitchell, Michael Brent, 65, Vancouver.

Dennis, Bailey Nichole, 25, Vancouver, and Wall, Tyler David Gerhard, 27, Vancouver.

Falque, Jessica Lee, 25, Vancouver, and Henson, Adam Jacob, 30, Fairview, Ore.

Rabidue, Brittany Anne, 21, Battle Ground, and River-Nystrom, Chase, 22, Vancouver.

White, Sandra Lee, 71, Vancouver, and Heuett, Maxwell James, 77, Vancouver.

Miller, Jeremy Shaine, 35, Vancouver, and Hooper, Rachel Lynn, 29, Vancouver.

Alfonso, Paula Mae Jackson, 31, Vancouver, and Burlacu, Cristina Eliana, 29, Vancouver.

Pryce, Christina Rose, 34, Vancouver, and Coria-Gonzalez, Mario, 39, Vancouver.

Rivera-Duran, Lydia, 46, Vancouver, and Castillo-Martinez, Jorge, 46, Vancouver.

Pouschke, Christine Marie, 43, Vancouver, and Tootell, Francis Albert, 47, Vancouver.

Lamont, Brandie Marie, 38, Vancouver, and Lee, William Charles, 41, Vancouver.

Lee, Wylan David, 18, Battle Ground, and Schwartz, Nicole Sue, 18, Battle Ground.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Maher, Jessica Lynne, 23, 339 N.E. 106th Ave., 43 days, possession of oxycodone, DUI. (Lewis, March 9).

Martinez, Jacob Daniel, 30, 8612 N.E. 119th St., 30 days, assault-2 substantial bodily harm. (Lewis, March 9).

Bachmeier, Bradley Allen, 20, 9714 N.E. 88th Ave., 90 days work release, vehicular assault-DUI, DUI. (Lewis, March 9).

Lancaster, Curtis Jon, 38, 9109 N.E. 75th St., 120 days, burglary-2. (Gonzales, March 10).

Lopez, Alexis Leroy, 34, 505 S.E. 121st Ave., 25 months, harassment-previous conviction death threat. (Collier, March 9).

Tran, Matthew, 19, Seattle, 20 days, controlled substance violation-false information. (Lewis, March 9).

Williams, Wendell Eugene, 21, transient, 19 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Lewis, March 9).

Willey, Norman James, 38, transient, 90 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Collier, March 9).

Jenny, Jessica Ann, 27, 13003 N.E. 132nd Ave., 9 days work crew, assault-4. (Lewis, March 9).

Ramirez, Eleazar Ramirez, 44, 11201 N.E. Highway 99, 65 days, assault-3 substantial pain. (Collier, March 9).