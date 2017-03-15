Woman who fended off attacker fights back against campaign

A A

SEATTLE — A woman who fought off an attacker inside a Seattle park restroom is now fighting back against a political campaign that used her story as part of a fundraising appeal.

Kelly Herron called on Just Want Privacy to stop using her image and story in its campaign to promote a Washington initiative that would restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

She said in a statement Tuesday that she refuses to allow anyone to use her and her “horrific sexual assault to cause harm and discrimination to others.”

The Seattle Times reports the campaign on Tuesday issued a statement apologizing to Herron.

Prosecutors say Gary Steiner, a homeless sex offender, punched her in the face and tried to rape her oMarch 5. He has been charged with attempted second-degree rape and other charges.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify sexual assault victims but Herron issued a statement to media outlets Tuesday.