Final check out for Red Lion

A portion of the sign at the former Red Lion Hotel Vancouver at the Quay, which closed in October 2015, is visible through the aftermath of demolition work Thursday afternoon. The former hotel’s north and west wings, containing 113 rooms, are being torn down as the Port of Vancouver redevelops its 10-acre waterfront property. Developers said that construction should start next year on a new hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott, nearby with 150 to 160 rooms and possibly a rooftop lounge. The Red Lion sign will remain for the time being.