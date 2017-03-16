Hunger strike gets Bend political activist out of jail

A A

BEND, Ore. — A political activist in Bend who was in jail on a contempt of court charge stemming from outstanding child support payments has been released following a hunger strike.

The Bulletin reports that a judge has ordered that Ronald “Rondo” Boozell be temporarily released on Monday for the first of several two-week respite periods. He will return to jail April 3.

Boozell, who regularly runs for political office in Bend, holds political demonstrations such as smoking marijuana downtown and bringing a marijuana leaf to a City Council meeting, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on March 4 for refusing to pay a child support judgment. He immediately claimed he was on a hunger strike.

Assistant Legal Counsel John Laherty petitioned for Boozell’s temporary release after he stopped eating for more than a week.