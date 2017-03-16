Law enforcement to increase patrols on St. Patrick’s Day

A A

Extra law enforcement officers will be out on patrol around Clark County for St. Patrick’s Day this year, and authorities are urging celebrants to enjoy Friday responsibly.

Thanks to a state grant, additional officers with the Vancouver, Battle Ground and Washougal police departments and Washington State Patrol troopers will be on the road Friday looking for impaired drivers.

The Vancouver Police Department, which is managing the grant, encouraged partygoers to pick a designated driver or arrange for a ride when going out.

Officials also said anyone who spots a suspected impaired driver should call 911.