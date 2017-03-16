New Jersey OKs bill pressuring Trump to disclose taxes

A A

TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump might not make it on the ballot in 2020 in New Jersey if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under a bill approved by lawmakers.

The Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday approved the legislation inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns despite state Republicans’ claims the bill was “transparently political and blatantly unconstitutional.”

It now heads to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to sign or veto. Christie’s office declined to weigh in.

The vote comes after MSNBC obtained and revealed two pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return that showed he earned $150 million that year and paid $38 million in income taxes.

Last week, Hawaii became the first state to send similar legislation to a full floor vote. At least 24 states are considering similar bills, the National Conference on State Legislatures said Thursday evening.

Democratic Assemblyman John McKeon, who sponsored the measure, acknowledged it’s unlikely Christie would enact it, and he’s banking on the governor’s successor being a Democrat who would.

“This will be the law. If this governor doesn’t sign it the next one will. This is about whoever is going to run for president prospectively,” McKeon said.

Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his returns.