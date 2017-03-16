Prep highlights: Washougal baseball beats Mountain View in eight innings

A A

Zach Collins singled home Nole Thompson with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Washougal baseball team to a 3-2 win over Mountain View on Thursday at Louis Bloch Park in Camas.

Thompson led off the inning with a walk and stole second with one out, setting up Collins’ winning hit.

Washougal scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 2-2.

Michael Hickey went 2 for 4 with a run, Thompson was 1 for 1 with three walks for the Panthers. Collins pitched the top of the eighth, striking out two, to earn the win.

Garrett Moen went 3 for 5, Spencer Warner went 2 for 4 and Trevor Moore added a double for Mountain View.

Jasper Rank threw five scoreless inning for the Thunder.

Stars of the day

• Sam McCarthy, Mountain View girls tennis: Recovered from a set down at No. 2 singles to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 as the Thunder beat Wilsonville (Ore.) 4-2.

• Eva Ibor, Prairie girls tennis: Won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles against Skyview.

• Alan Becklehimer, Heritage baseball: Allowed one hit, no earned runs and struck out eight over six innings in a 5-1 win over Madison.

• Emma Cox, Camas girls golf: Shot a 1-over 37 to lead Camas to a win over Skyview and Kelso at Three Rivers.

• Carissa Cuttler, Evergreen softball: Allowed no runs, five hits and struck out seven in a 1-0 win over Heritage.

• Bayleigh Snaric, Heritage softball: Allowed two hits and struck out nine over six innings in a 1-0 loss to Evergreen.

• Nathanael VanSoest, La Center baseball: Went 3 for 3 with three RBI in the Wildcats’ 12-10 loss to Hudson’s Bay.

• Avery Honiker, Hudson’s Bay girls tennis: Won her No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2 to lead the Eagles to a 5-1 win over Heritage.

• Morgan Stradley, Battle Ground softball: Went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI in the Tigers’ 13-4 win at Prairie.

• Abby Fischer, Skyview softball: Went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Storm to an 11-7 win over Mountain View.

• Marco Cadiz, Hudson’s Bay baseball: Went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and stole two bases in the Eagles’ 12-10 victory over La Center.

• Andrea Hoey, Columbia River softball: Went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored, and also picked up the win (3 IP) in the Chieftains’ 15-5 victory over Union.