State Senate honors fallen Seaside police sergeant

SEASIDE, Ore. — The state Senate has approved a resolution honoring Sgt. Jason Goodding, the Seaside police officer killed last year in the line of duty.

The resolution sponsored by state Sen. Betsy Johnson recognizes Goodding as a mentor and leader who worked to improve the lives of homeless people and was loved and respected by his co-workers and the community.

Goodding was fatally shot while serving a felony arrest warrant in February 2016. The 55-year-old suspect was killed by another officer.

The Daily Astorian reports that Goodding joined the Seaside Police Department in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2007. Following his death, he was awarded the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice, presented to his wife and daughters at his memorial service in Seaside by Gov. Kate Brown.