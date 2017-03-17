Apartment buildings proposed in Fircrest

A A

Six two-story apartment buildings have been proposed in the Fircrest neighborhood, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

The application says the complex, Block 1618 Apartments, would be built at 1618 N.E. 12th Ave. Its buildings would each be 35 feet tall and consist of 63 apartment units.

A combination of studio apartments, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units will be offered, according to Wilson Architects, the Vancouver-based firm attached as developer. Two parking spaces per unit will be offered, and there are no plans for commercial space.

The existing lot on which the apartments would be built is a 2.86-acre space with some trees and a single-family residence, the application says. The residence would be removed.

An on-site rental office for the apartment complex would run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a daily basis, the filings said; and vehicle trips to and from the site projects to be 77 trips per day.