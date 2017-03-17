Boy’s death to undergo inquiry

A A

State health officials have launched an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old Vancouver boy who died last week after complications from a dental procedure.

The Washington State Medical Commission and the state Dental Quality Assurance Commission will investigate the circumstances surrounding the March 10 death of Mykel Wayne Peterson. The Vancouver boy died after receiving anesthetic and undergoing a dental procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, 601 S.E. 117th Ave., Mykel’s mother told KATU News, a news partner of The Columbian.

After receiving a “serious reportable event” complaint regarding the incident Monday, the state commissions decided to launch a formal investigation. The criteria used to determine if an investigation is warranted is whether there are “reasonable grounds to believe unprofessional conduct occurred,” according to the state health department.

“Based upon the information that we’ve gathered from the medical commission and the dental commission, the next course of action was to open up an investigation,” said David Johnson, a health department spokesman.

The state has 170 days to complete its investigation. However, Johnson said, investigations rarely take that long.

In the meantime, the providers can continue to treat patients. The health department doesn’t identify providers under investigation unless formal charges are filed, Johnson said.

“There’s due process involved,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, either the case will be closed or a statement of charges will be filed, which could lead to disciplinary action against the providers.

Breathing stopped

During a routine dental visit on March 10, Mykel’s dentist suggested a repair to a previous treatment, but there were complications with the procedure, according to an online donation page set up for Mykel’s family.

The boy was anesthetized and later brought out to the waiting room, Mykel’s mother told KATU. Mykel was breathing at the time, but his mother was worried that he’d been unconscious for too long.

When she asked the doctors if anything had gone wrong, the anesthesiologist admitted to giving Mykel “a bit” more anesthetic, the news station reported.

When Mykel stopped breathing, emergency personnel were called to the dentist and transported Mykel to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, KATU reported.

The cause and manner of Mykel’s death are still under investigation by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.