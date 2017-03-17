Elevated radon levels found in Evergreen campuses

A A

Evergreen Public Schools has found elevated levels of radon at several campuses, the district announced in a news release Friday.

The district has contracted with Portland-based Cascade Radon to mitigate elevated levels of the radioactive gas – the second-leading cause of lung cancer – in the gymnasium at Sifton Elementary School and a classroom in Marrion Elementary School.

Sifton’s gym has levels of 11.1 picocuries per liter, while the classroom at Marrion has 4.2 picocuries per liter.

The EPA recommends mitigation efforts at 4 picocuries per liter of air. Any reading above that is considered high for continual exposure, according to a news release.

Other schools had elevated levels, but district spokeswoman Gail Spolar said the district has already done mitigation efforts in those rooms, such as opening air vents, removing posters covering vents or moving walls to improve air flow.

“It really depends room to room,” she said.

Clark County is already predisposed to elevated levels of radon, according to the EPA. EPA is a Zone 1 radon county, with predicted average radon levels greater than 4 picocuries per liter. That’s the highest ranking a county can receive, according to an EPA radon map.

The district news release was issued at 3:30 p.m. Friday, just hours after the district provided a public records request to The Columbian for radon test results from the district in recent years.