EPA awards $100 million for Flint water infrastructure work

FLINT, Mich. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $100 million to help fund infrastructure upgrades in Flint amid the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.

The grant announced Friday was promised to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality by Congress in December.

It aims to help Flint accelerate and expand its work to replace lead water service lines and fund other critical water infrastructure improvements.

The city switched to untreated Flint River water in 2014, resulting in lead being leached from pipes into the water supply. Flint returned to Detroit’s water system in 2015, but residents still must use filters or bottled water while authorities make the system safe.

Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement that the much-needed money will help Flint reach a goal of replacing 6,000 pipes this year.