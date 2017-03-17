Fire damages half of Vancouver duplex

A A

Fire damaged one half of a duplex early Friday in Vancouver’s Hough neighborhood, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 2:25 a.m. at 1013 W. 24th St., according to dispatch records.

Vancouver firefighter Joe Spatz said the first crews arriving reported fire coming through a front window of the single-story duplex.

“They pulled an attack line and extinguished a lot of the fire from the exterior of the house, then sent the truck crews in to do primary searches of both units,” Spatz said. “Fortunately, no one was inside the other unit.”

Spatz said the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes and did not spread to the second unit in the building.

Damage to the burned unit was fairly extensive, Spatz said.

No injuries were reported, and no residents of either unit were located while firefighters were on scene, Spatz said.

Two engines and one ladder truck from the Vancouver Fire Department, one engine from Fire District 6 and one battalion chief responded to the call, according to Spatz.

The fire remains under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office.