Gregg Allman cancels 2017 touring plans

Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman has canceled shows he was booked to play in June and announced he won’t be touring at all this year.

A short note on his official website said only, “It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017. For those of you who purchased tickets for shows in June, contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has struggled with various health issues in recent years, including hepatitis C and a liver transplant in 2010.

In August, Allman called off several shows booked through the end of summer and into the fall, citing “serious health issues” for which he was being treated at the Mayo Clinic. At that time he said he needed to “rest up and focus on getting better.”

He did, however, resurface briefly to perform at his own Laid Back Festival show in October in Atlanta.

The 69-year-old keyboardist, singer and songwriter started the Allman Brothers Band in 1969 in Jacksonville, Fla., with his brother, guitarist Duane Allman, guitarist Dickey Betts, bassist Berry Oakley, drummers Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson.

Duane Allman died in 1971 at age 24 in a motorcycle accident. Oakley died in 1972, also in a motorcycle crash, and Trucks died Jan. 24 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.