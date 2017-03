High school scoreboard 3-18

A A

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Union vs. Bonney Lake, noon at Southridge HS

Union at Southridge, TBA

Heritage vs. Pasco, DH, noon at Gesa Stadium, Pasco

Skyview at South Eugene (Ore.), DH, 4 p.m.

Camas at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Kennewick, 10 a.m.

Ferndale vs. Mark Morris, noon at Lower Columbia College

Ferndale vs. R.A. Long, 2 p.m. at Lower Columbia College

Washington at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.

Fort Vancouver vs. Seaside, 10 a.m. at Seaside (Ore.) Tournament

Hockinson vs. Hoquiam, 6 p.m. at Seaside (Ore.) Tournament

SOFTBALL

Battle Ground vs. Yelm, 2 p.m. at Gig Harbor

Battle Ground at Gig Harbor, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gig Harbor vs. Union, 2 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Camas at Kentwood, 3 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Hudson’s Bay, 1 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Woodland at Aberdeen, 5 p.m.

Castle Rock at Hoquiam, noon

Highland at Columbia-White Salmon, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Camas at Rotary Relays at Longview Memorial Stadium

Stevenson at Mullen Leavitt Invitational, 11 a.m. at The Dalles (Ore.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Washougal, Hockinson at Helen Donovan Invitational at R.A. Long

Bellarmine Prep at Mountain View Invitational at Club Green Meadows

BASEBALL

UNION 1, WESTVIEW (ORE.) 0

Westview 000 000 0—0 4 2

Union 001 000 0—1 1 1

Union

Pitching — Jimmy Borzone 5 IP, win, 2 H, 8 Ks, 4 BB; Trevor O’Toole 1 IP, 2 H; Carter Sutton 1 IP, 2 Ks; Highlights — Jaxon Woodhouse 1-3; Sutton 1 R.

EVERGREEN 3, PASCO 0

Evergreen 002 001 0—3 4 1

Pasco 000 000 0—0 1 2

Evergreen

Pitching — Tommy Snyder 7 IP, win, 12 Ks, 0 BB; Highlights — Izaiah Pitre 1 R; Payton Monda 1-3 RBI; Trevor Swartz 1-3; Luke Allen 1-3; Nate Tomas 1-1 RBI R.

RIDGEFIELD 11, FRANKLIN PIERCE 1

F. Pierce 000 100 —1 5 3

Ridgefield 004 331 —11 7 1

Franklin Pierce

Highlights — Wells 2-3; Recardo 1-2, 2B; Harringon 1-2, 2B, RBI; Patton 1-2.

Ridgefield

Pitching — Spencer Andersen 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB, win; Tim Radosevich 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB. Highlights — Jeremy Martin 2 runs; Kellen Bringhurst 1-5, run, RBI; Kevin Miser 2-3, run, 2B, RBI; Andersen run, RBI; Brock Harrison 1-3, 3B, run, 2 RBI; Radosevich 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Wyatt Mersinger 1-2, 2 RBI.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 3, FRANKLIN PIERCE 1

F. Pierce 000 100 0—1 2 2

K. Way 001 200 x—3 10 2

Franklin Pierce

Highlights — Wells 1-3; Robinson 1-3.

King’s Way Christian

Pitching — Damon Casetta-Stubbs 3.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 8 K, win; Cooper Conway 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB; Karter Graves 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H. Highlights — Garrett Wellman 1-3, 2B; Karter Graves 1-4, 2B, RBI; Brannan Meriweather 1-3, 2B, run; Isaiah Parker 1-3, run; Cooper Conway 1-3; Cole Sheretz 2-2, run, RBI.

BOYS SOCCER

HERITAGE 1, FORT VANCOUVER 0

Heritage

Goals (assists) — Max Basarab (Spencer Clark). Goalkeeper saves — Randy Ausborn 4. Coach’s standout — Julian Borjorquez and Jacob Alvick.

Fort Vancouver

Goalkeeper saves — Levi Croiter 5, Morgan Weinmaster 7. Coach’s standout — Mustaba Fadhil.

Halftime 1-0.

JV — Heritage 5-1.

COLUMBIA RIVER 3, SKYVIEW 1

Skyview

Goals — Mike Kimbrell. Goalkeeper saves — Thomas Ewert 2.

Columbia River

Goals — Jake Kolosvary (2), Candler Bolte. Goalkeeper saves — Reilly Burke 5, David Gonzalez 4.

Halftime — 1-1

JV — Skyview 1-0.

BATTLE GROUND 1, PRAIRIE 0

Prairie

Goalkeeper saves — Tristan Glaser 3; CJ Henry 2. Coach’s standout — CJ Henry and Owen Clayton.

Halftime 1-0.

JV — Prairie 3-1.

EVERGREEN 1, RIDGEFIELD 1

Ridgefield

Goal (assist) — Brittan Gullickson (Andrew Williams). Goalkeeper saves — Joe Lindbo 1. Coach’s standout — Andrew Williams.

Evergreen

Goal (assist) — Eustacio Coronel (Killian Burris). Goalkeeper saves — Blaine McKee 5 saves. Coach’s standouts — Danny Sanchez, Nathan Cojuri.

Halftime — Ridgefield 1-0.

JV — Tied 1-1.

CAMAS 3, TUWMATER 0

Camas

Goals (assists) — Connor Flolo (Luke Schoene); Danny Wing; Dominic Fewel (Josh Tkachenko). Goalkeeper saves — Spencer Vela 1, Jason Ellis 1.

Halftime — Camas 1-0.

JV — Camas 2-1.

MOUNTIAN VIEW 1, UNION 0

Mountain View (3-1)

Goals — Antonio Flores-Hernandez. Goalkeeper saves — Cole Taylor 2; Nicholas Popoca 2. Coach’s standout — Bryan Valdez.

Union

Goalkeeper saves — Brandon Wolter 2.

Halftime — 1-0.

LA CENTER 6, ELMA 0

GIRLS TENNIS

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BELLARMINE PREP 3

(Mountain View won on total sets)

Singles — Juwoon Kim (MV) def. Rachel Kadoshima 6-1, 6-4; Christine Shaffer (BP) def. Sam McCarthy 6-3, 7-5; Grace Garmire (MV) def. Kate Owens 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles — Anna Lu/Sabrina Wang (MV) def. Sarah Chow/Maggie Smith 6-1, 6-2; Jessica Gardner/Asha Douglas (BP) def. Eva Winsheimer/Dayna Vitek 6-7, 6-2, 6-4; Faith Kadoshima/Courtney Hogan (BP) def. Jillianne Jackson/Shreya Bhatra 6-2, 6-4.

JV — Bellarmine 1-0