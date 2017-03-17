A A

NEW YORK — New York City is awash in green and Irish pride as throngs celebrate at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The marchers Friday came from all walks of life — military members, teachers and students, police and firefighters, politicians, plumbers and steamfitters.

Heavily armed officers kept a no-nonsense eye on security around the parade route as a pipe band played “God Bless America.”

The New York National Guard’s “Fighting 69th” brought its mascots — Irish wolfhounds.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral displayed both the American and Irish flags. A special Mass was held there before the parade stepped off.

The route also passed Trump Tower, the home of President Donald Trump and his family.

There was barely a trace of the city’s Tuesday snowstorm.