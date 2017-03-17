Prep highlights: Evergreen’s Snyder fans 12 in one-hitter

A A

Tommy Snyder threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Evergreen beat Pasco in a non-league baseball game on Friday in the Tri-Cities.

Payton Monda and Nate Tomas had RBIs for the Plainsmen.

Stars of the day

• Jimmy Borzone, Union baseball: Struck out eight batters in five innings, allowing two hits to earn the win, 1-0, against Westview, Ore.

• Tim Radosevich, Ridgefield baseball: Struck out the side in his lone inning of relief work and went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI in an 11-1 win over Franklin Pierce.

• Damon Casetta-Stubbs, King’s Way Christian baseball: Struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and one hit in a 3-1 win over Franklin Pierce.

• Max Basarab, Heritage boys soccer: Scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Fort Vancouver.

• Jake Kolosvary, Columbia River soccer: Scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Skyview.