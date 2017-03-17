Regional education job fair scheduled for Monday

A A

People seeking careers in education can make first contacts at an upcoming job fair.

The Southwest Washington Education Job Fair is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Educational Service District 112, 2500 N.E. 65th Ave.

Officials from 11 regional school districts will attend and talk with prospective teachers, paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, nurses and more.

Among the districts attending are Battle Ground Public Schools, La Center School District, Ridgefield School District and Vancouver Public Schools.

Certification services and fingerprinting will be available at the fair, the service district said.

For more information, contact ESD 112 Human Resources at 360-750-7503.