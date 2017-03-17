Soggy Paddy Hough Parade still a favorite

A A

Despite gray skies, Main Street was awash in green Friday as Hough Elementary students and staff marched down the road for the 26th annual Paddy Hough Parade.

Even the Doppler radar seemed to celebrate, as rain drizzled down on a crowd wearing green wigs, tutus, shirts, hats and scarves.

Those marching in the parade, which began in front of the school and made its way through Uptown Village and back, waved and flung candy at the rain-coat wearing crowd that lined the sidewalk.

The parade celebrates Patrick “Paddy” Hough, the Irish immigrant and educator for whom the school and neighborhood is named. Hough, who immigrated to Canada in 1870 then to Vancouver in 1883, was a teacher and associate superintendent in the city. His birthday also happened to be St. Patrick’s Day.

This story will be updated.