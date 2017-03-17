Vancouver teen struck by school bus sues VPS

A A

A Vancouver teenager and her mother are suing Vancouver Public Schools for damages resulting from a school bus striking her in 2014, court records show.

Kelcie Huntley was crossing the street at East McLoughlin and Grand Boulevards when she was hit by a school bus on her way to Hudson’s Bay High School, according to the complaint filed last week in Clark County Superior Court.

Huntley and her mother, Alyxandria Bates, allege that the bus driver, Virginia Sharpe, was negligent when she struck Huntley the morning of Oct. 10, 2014.

Huntley, who was 15 at the time of the incident, suffered a broken nose and cheek and fractured pelvis. She had back surgery for her injuries, according to Columbian archives.

The suit asks the district to pay for damages, including Huntley’s medical bills, medication, gas for driving to doctor appointments and “mental anguish and emotional distress.” The suit also asks the district to pay for “negligent infliction of emotional distress” for Huntley’s mother.

“She ran down there while their daughter was still being processed at the scene,” said Barry Brandenburg, a personal injury attorney representing Huntley and Bates. “Imagine the shock.”

The district did not respond to a request for comment, stating that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Brandenburg said he’s in discussion with the district and hopes they will come to a settlement in the suit.