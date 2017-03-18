All-Region boys basketball: Cameron Cranston, Union

A A

To understand how Cameron Cranston got to where he is — leaving as Union High School’s all-time leading scorer to highlight the multiple school records the senior owns — you need to head to the mouth of the Lewis River where it meets the Columbia.

That’s a favorite fishing spot for the Cranstons — Cameron and his father, Mike, a longtime Clark County high school coach. It’s an oasis of serenity amidst life’s everyday stresses.

Naturally, basketball is a topic most of the time — all while waiting for steelhead to bite — just like it was during their final expedition before the 2016-17 basketball season.

“It’s a different side of me,” Cameron said.

Cameron Cranston, repeating as The Columbian’s All-Region boys basketball player of the year, describes himself as a blend of nerdy, and outdoorsy, but Clark County knows him for what he’s done in a Titans uniform.

Forget the school records, such as single-season and career 3-pointers made and attempted. What the 6-foot-6 Cranston remembers most during his time is not only leading the Titans back to the Class 4A state title game since the program won it all in 2010 as Class 3A, but playing with guys he calls his brothers.

“The people made it so much of a better ride,” he said, “and so much more enjoyable.”

And being a selfless guy who “worked his butt off in the gym” molded Cranston, and that hard work started early.

Mike Cranston, Union’s girls coach, headed Mountain View boys program from the late 1990s through 2010. Then just a tyke, son Cameron tagged along to Saturday practices, and still recalls what it was like shooting over his dad’s high school players he viewed as towering giants.

There, he idolized the Thunder’s two future NCAA Div. I players, brothers Derek and Nick Raivio, and even incorporates bits of their game into his own: Derek’s shooting touch, and Nick’s interior size.

“Those were my guys,” Cranston said. “The Raivios were such a big deal for me.”

But Union coach Blake Conley helped Cranston see the bigger picture as his high school career progressed. Gone are the days of feeling down for a missed last-second shot or having a poor performance.

Leadership awaited Cranston, and in his words, it was time to wake up and be a man.

“It was a change I wasn’t used to,” he said. “If I wanted to be a leader on the team, I’d have to do it.”

Union went 55-8 overall in Cranston’s final two seasons, resulting in back-to-back 4A Greater St. Helens League MVP honors and being named 4A player of the year by the state coaches association earlier this month.

Since the Hardwood Classic ended with the 81-61 loss to Kentwood in the title game, recruiting has picked up from a number of NCAA Div. I programs.

And labeling his game as a “poor man’s Bird,” goes right in line watching old footage of his favorite player: Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

“He’s not the most athletic,” Cranston said, “but he put in the time.”

That’s Cameron Cranston, putting in the time every season — a season that starts with basketball chatter on the river.

Rest of the All-Region boys basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Tyler Combs, Union: Just a huge contributor on a team that reached 4A state title game. Tied for team high with 59 3-pointers.

Seth Hall, Prairie: Led the league champions by averaging 17.3 points per game and was voted 3A GSHL’s most valuable player.

Jacob Hjort, Columbia River: Led Chieftains in scoring, including 31 in final game of the season as he tried to will the team to state.

Bryce Mulder, Woodland: The 2A GSHL’s co-MVP averaged 17 points per game but was even better on defense with his 6-11 frame.

Jake Wise, La Center: Averaged a double-double while leading the Wildcats to fourth-place trophy at Class 1A state tournament.

SECOND TEAM