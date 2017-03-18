Suspicious device prompts hourlong shutdown of Main Street in Vancouver

A A

A potentially live grenade found knotted into the end of a sock shut down two blocks of Main Street in Vancouver’s Uptown Village for more than an hour Saturday morning, according to witness reports.

Salmon Creek Outfitters owner Randy Larson found the object shortly before 10 a.m. while sweeping his storefront. As he swept, he noticed the knotted sock with something in the foot, and through some holes he saw the distinctive shell of a grenade.

“I went to go sweep it onto a plate and noticed the bottom end of the sock was exposed and a little grenade was sticking out of it,” said Larson, 52. “So I immediately went in and called the police, who came pretty rapidly down, closed off the street and took it away.”

Vancouver Police Department responded shortly after 10 a.m., closing off Main Street from 22nd to 24th avenues, according to police spokesperson Kim Kapp. They were joined by a member of the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit, she said.

Kapp said the team prioritizes securing the scene and the object and won’t determine whether the grenade was active or not.

Police evacuated nearby businesses in response, according to witnesses. Two blocks of Main Street were cordoned off to traffic during the investigation.

At about 11:10 a.m., bomb squad personnel arrived and took the suspicious items away, witnesses said. The street was reopened to traffic about five minutes later.

This story will be updated.