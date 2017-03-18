Morning Press: Vancouver boy dies after dental procedure; Igloo fire; ‘Jeopardy!’ winner

A A

A 4-year-old Vancouver boy died Friday after complications from a dental procedure.

Mykel Wayne Peterson went to a routine dental visit at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, 601 S.E. 117th Ave., and his dentist suggested a repair to previous treatment. But there were complications with the procedure, according to an online donation page set up for Mykel’s family.

The boy was put to sleep by an anesthesiologist and later brought out to the waiting room, Mykel’s mother told KATU News, a news partner of The Columbian.

Read more about the case and the aftermath of Mykel’s death

Due to a combination of heavy rain and melting snow, the National Weather Service declared a flood watch for the Lower Columbia River basin, including the Vancouver-Portland metro area, from Wednesday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Communities along the Interstate 5 corridor from Portland to Longview may be affected.

In Vancouver, the Columbia is expected to rise to 15.83 feet — .07 inches below the 16-foot minor flood stage — at around 2 p.m. Thursday. It’s then expected to peak at 15.98 feet at 1 p.m. Friday. That afternoon, the river should drop slightly, but it will remain above 15 feet through Monday afternoon.

Weather service issues flood watch for lower Columbia River Basin through Saturday afternoon

Firefighters quickly extinguished a commercial fire Monday afternoon at the Igloo Restaurant in Vancouver’s Edgewood Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported just before 3:10 p.m. at 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from an apartment on the second floor of the two-story building, said firefighter and paramedic Darrin Deming, public information officer for the Vancouver Fire Department.

A vacant lot in the heart of downtown Vancouver, known locally as Block 10, could be turned into a 250-unit apartment building with a grocery store, city officials announced Monday.

Gramor Development of Tualatin, Ore., the same company currently developing the city’s waterfront, submitted a proposal to turn the empty block cater-corner from Esther Short Park into a mixed-use development with housing and ground floor retail, including a grocery store.

Vancouver woman wins $51K on TV game show ‘Jeopardy’

Answer: This sovereign nation has just 33 female citizens. Question: What is the Vatican?

Answer: This Vancouver woman overcame major personal demons to succeed in life — with her recent three-day run on “Jeopardy!” the unlikeliest of all toppers to the tale.

Question: Who is Annie Marggraf?