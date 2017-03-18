Prep highlights: Cranston scores 17 in all-star series

A A

Cameron Cranston of Union scored 17 points for the 4A all-stars as they lost 125-123 to the 3A all-stars at the Washington Interscholastics Basketball Coaches Association senior all-state series Saturday in Bellevue.

Collin Welp of Seattle Prep scored the game-winning basket for the 3A squad.

In the 2A-1A games, Woodland’s Bryce Mulder scored four points as the 2A all-stars beat the 1A all-stars 118-91.

Stars of the day

• Kevin Miser, Ridgefield baseball, went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI as the Spudders beat Washington 8-6.

• Josh Schneider and Danny Wing, Camas boys soccer, had two goals and one assist each as the Papermakers rallied to beat Kentwood 5-2.

• Mark Gomez, Woodland boys soccer, scored both goals in the second half to rally the Beavers to a 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

• Lincoln Krog, Stevenson boys track and field, won the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (42-3) at the Mullen-Leavitt Invitational in The Dalles, Ore.

• Aanna Lu and Sabrina Wang, Mountain View girls tennis, beat Ally Peterson and Erica Dillard of Thomas Jefferson 6-3, 6-2 to win the Flight 1 doubles championship and help the Thunder tie Bellarmine Prep for first at the Mountain View Invitational.