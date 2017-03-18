Report: Trump adviser’s husband picked for Justice post

A A

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has chosen the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the Justice Department, Wall Street Journal reported.

George Conway was chosen to head the office that has responsibility for defending the administration’s proposed travel ban and defending lawsuits filed against the administration, the newspaper reported.

Conway is a partner at the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The law firm’s website says Conway has extensive experience in litigation involving securities, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and antitrust cases. He graduated from Harvard and then Yale Law School. He joined the law firm in 1988, soon after his graduation from law school.

He has been involved in numerous complex, high-profile cases with that law firm, where he has been a partner since 1994.

The White House and the Justice Department would not confirm the pick Saturday. George Conway declined to comment.