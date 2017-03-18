Save the Date: Quilt show pieces together history at Amboy museum

A A

Tradition will be on display March 25 at the 12th annual North Clark Historical Museum Quilt Show which has grown to two venues over the years. Along with the popular Corner Cafe at the garage, visit the historical museum, 21416 N.E. 399th St., and the Mount Valley Grange, 40107 N.E. 21st Ave., in Amboy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multiple quilts will be on display, and vendors will be available to bolster your quilt supply needs and inspiration. At the museum, accomplished local quilter Patricia Thompson will display her art quilts inspired by nature.

Ready to say goodbye to winter with something bright and new? Always wanted to try ciders, but weren’t sure where to go? The fourth annual Cider Rite of Spring festival may be just the thing. Featuring more than 100 ciders by 30 cidermakers, showcasing a diversity of ciders with a day of tastings, along with music, food and a pop-up cider store, the festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. March 25, at The Evergreen PDX, 618 S.E. Alder St. in Portland. Tickets range from $25-$40 for those 21 and older. www.nwcider.com

Here’s an opportunity to run and to give back: the annual Couve Clover Run on March 26, features 3-, 7- and 10-mile courses leading participants through Officers Row, Fort Vancouver and the Vancouver Farmers Market. Post-race events include treats, brews from local pubs, a pampering station and prizes for festive costumes. Proceeds benefit local charities of the participant’s choice. The run begins at 9 a.m., but runners are encouraged to be ready at 8:30 a.m. for pre-race frivolity and race organization in front of Main Event Sports Grill, 800 Main St. Registration fees are $45 to $50 for 3-mile race, $60 to $70 for 7- and 10-mile races, $25 to $35 for ages 17 and younger. More information is available at www.whyracingevents.com/event/923

Kick off Earth Month on April 1 by planting trees and native plants in a meadow on site as part of an ongoing restoration project during Stewardship Saturday at Columbia Springs. Tools and training are provided during event orientation. The day will end with a fun activity. Kids must be ages 7 or older to participate, while kids ages 16 or younger must have a parent or guardian with them to volunteer, and kids ages 16 and 17 must have a parent or guardian sign them in at the beginning of the event. 9 a.m. to noon at 12208 S.E. Evergreen Highway, Vancouver. Questions? Call 360-882-0936 ext. 230, or visit www.columbiasprings.org.

The fun, popular –and free — Alpacapalooza will be back April 1-2 at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. Alpaca owners, breeders and enthusiasts will gather for a regional show celebrating all things alpaca and alpaca fiber. The animals will participate in shows and contests, with vendors on hand selling products made from alpaca fiber. The public can meet the alpacas and learn more about these unique and captivating animals. The show is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2. The event center is at 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Parking $6. www.alpacawa.org/page/6032/aaww-show-schedule