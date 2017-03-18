U.N. leader: End military mission in Haiti

A A

After 13 years, it’s time for United Nations soldiers in Haiti to leave, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the U.N. Security Council this week.

Guterres said the operation in Haiti should close by Oct. 15. The report with Guterres’ recommendation was obtained by the Miami Herald.

“The military component should undergo a staggered but complete withdrawal of the 2,370 personnel,” Guterres said of the U.N. Stabilization Mission in Haiti, which is more commonly known by its French acronym, Minustah.

As part of the phasing out of Minustah, Guterres recommended that the $346 million mission “be extended for a final period of six months” after its current mandate expires April 15. The U.N. Security Council is expected to debate Guterres’ recommendations — including the future role of the United Nations in Haiti — April 11.

While Security Council members all agree on the withdrawal, there is disagreement on the future of the U.N.’s presence in Haiti. Guterres recommended that a smaller mission replace Minustah to focus on police development and the country’s dysfunctional judiciary.

Last month, U.N. Undersecretary General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous visited Haiti and said “the military component is not necessary anymore.”

Guterres agreed.

But the last time the U.N. attempted to leave Haiti, an armed revolt forced the deployment of more than 6,000 troops. This time, Guterres said, the proposed withdrawal should be “gradual” to give the Haiti National Police time to take responsibility for the country’s security.